Fornax, a new player in the decentralized blockchain world, has announced the launch of its blockchain version 1.0 pre-sale. This version is limited to a total supply of 20 million Fornax Coins and offers investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor and support the development of this promising blockchain.

In addition to the limited supply of coins, Fornax is also excited to announce that it will open smart contract support for developers as soon as the pre-sale ends. This makes Fornax the best choice for smart contract developers in the future, providing a secure and user-friendly platform for them to create, publish, and execute smart contracts.

Underlying the Fornax platform is cutting-edge technology, including a consensus mechanism based on a unique combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS). This mechanism provides robust security for the network while also reducing energy consumption, making Fornax a more sustainable solution for the blockchain world. The platform also uses state-of-the-art encryption and authentication methods to ensure the safety and privacy of users’ data and transactions.

The Fornax team is dedicated to providing a secure and user-friendly platform for users to exchange and transact digital assets. The release of Fornax Blockchain Version 1.0 is a significant step in the company’s mission to revolutionize the way people use and think about decentralized technology.

As soon as the pre-sale is finished, Fornax will list its coins on one of the top exchanges, providing greater accessibility and liquidity for investors. This listing is an important step in the growth and adoption of the Fornax platform, and the team is excited to offer this opportunity to its community.

Fornax is committed to continuous improvement and innovation, and the release of version 1.0 is just the beginning. In the next phase of development, Fornax will upgrade to version 2.0, introducing Fornax Nodes, Staking Pools, and other exciting new features. These upgrades will further enhance the security and functionality of the platform, making it easier for users to take advantage of the benefits of decentralized technology.

In conclusion, Fornax is positioning itself as a leader in the blockchain world, and the launch of its blockchain version 1.0 with smart contract support and cutting-edge technology is a significant step forward. With a limited supply of 20 million coins and a user-friendly platform for smart contract developers, Fornax is poised for continued innovation and success.

The Fornax team looks forward to the future with excitement and determination.

Website | Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook