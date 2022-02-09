Metaverse token GALA has gained 117% since the beginning of this month alone. This week’s jump is mainly attributed to the launch of Legends Reborn, Spidertanks, and other anticipated games.

The live GALA price today is $0.36. The token has gained 8.44% in the last 24 hours. This short article has everything you need to know about GALA, including whether it’s worth buying and the top places to buy GALA today.

Top places to buy GALA now

As GALA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GALA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GALA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for GALA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GALA.

What is GALA?

Gala Games, the company behind the token, believes the blockchain should be invisible in games. They claim to use simple game mechanics that all players can enjoy, whether or not they consider themselves to be blockchain pros.

Players get to truly own what they win in Gala Games according to the team. Players’ items and any inherited status are verifiable assets on the blockchain, which can be traded or played with in-game.

Gala Games communicates with its Discord community closely. They create with the support of vocal followers, whose input shapes each new game’s design.

Everything within the Gala Games Network depends on the player-owned node ecosystem. The Gala Network is supported by users who operate nodes from their home computers.

Should I buy GALA today?

Before you make any investment decision, take the time to read at least several price predictions and study the market. Gala is a very volatile token subject to dramatic price swings in either direction, sometimes as often as daily.

GALA price prediction

Wallet Investor recommends buying Gala now. They predict it will double its value to $0.79 this year. In 5 years, they forecast it will trade for $2.66.

Coin Quora is also optimistic. They forecast Gala will break through the $1 resistance level by year- end. Their target in 2025 is around $10 per Gala.

Gov Capital is far more bullish than WI. They predict it will trade for $1.12 in one year and for $9.22 per token in 5.

GALA on social media