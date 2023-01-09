GALA token rose more than 68% to hit highs of $0.04022884.

Gains for GALA, the utility token of Gala Games ecosystem, came after the platform announced partnerships with Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Mark Wahlberg.

GALA will be the gas token users will need to collect digital tokens.

Gala (GALA), the blockchain gaming ecosystem, is seeing massive buying momentum amid broader interest in cryptocurrencies on Monday.

The GALA token, which is the utility token on the platform, has surged a staggering 68% in the past 24 hours. As of writing, GALA was trading around $0.04022884. GALA has seen $1,241,426,652 traded in the past 24 hours too, the massive gains pushing the cryptocurrency up market ranking – GALA currently has a market cap of $288 million.

As well as major gains against the US dollar, the GALA price is up 58.4% against Bitcoin (BTC) to 0.00000222 BTC and 54.3% against Ether (ETH) to 0.00002904 (as at 9:00 am ET on 9 January).

Gala gains amid major Hollywood announcement

Most cryptocurrencies, certainly all of those in top 10 by market cap are trading in the green at the time of writing. But two of the highest gainers are outside the top 50 – two great projects in Gala and Ziliqa.

While Ziliqa has gained over 50% amid new blockchain developments, GALA is seeing significant buying pressure after Gala Games announced its set to work with Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’ and Mark Wahlberg.

Just a little bit of information regarding our ongoing work with @TheRock and @markwahlberg.$GALA is the gas token in @GoGalaFilms and @GoGalaMusic as well! pic.twitter.com/u9fdXoNte1 — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) January 9, 2023

Apart from revealing film projects with the Hollywood A-listers, Gala Games is also moving into mobile gaming.

Notably, GALA is the gas token for both Gala Music and Gala Film. It means millions of fans looking to collect digital items will need gas – which in this case will be GALA.