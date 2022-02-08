GlobalBlock becomes Premier Sports Network (PSN)’s official digital asset partner

The collaboration will see GlobalBlock get access to leading sports personalities and clubs, with an excellent opportunity to promote the adoption of crypto in the sports industry.

GlobalBlock UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited, has announced a partnership with the leading sports platform Premier Sports Network (PSN), with the goal of promoting the digital asset space within the global sports industry.

A press release shared with CoinJournal on Tuesday says that GlobalBlock UK is now the official digital assets partner of PSN.

The deal will see the UK-based crypto brokerage service provider get exclusive access to sports leaders from across the world.

Of particular note will be the massive exposure and collaborations GlobalBlock will get from its interactions with the English Premier League (EPL) and Premiership Rugby, the company said in the statement.

Promoting crypto adoption and education

GlobalBlock’s head of partnerships Ben Small noted that the sports industry is seeing increased adoption of crypto for payments. He pointed to the rising number of clubs, players, and companies paying salaries, or penning sponsorship deals in cryptocurrency as a “tremendous opportunity” for growth.

“This is a very exciting deal for us and we are delighted to be PSN's official digital asset partner. We see this as a tremendous growth opportunity for GlobalBlock, not only to capitalise on the increasing trend of adoption of crypto within sports, but to provide education to PSN's stakeholders,” Small added.

Kai McKechnie, head of marketing at PSN said the partnership will help enhance crypto education.

"The lack of crypto education and its regulation within the sports sector are key areas that need to be addressed and in partnership with GlobalBlock we will support the industry with a trusted service," McKechnie said.

The partnership will allow GlobalBlock UK to work with PSN on several projects, including referrals to sports clubs and educational workshops. The digital asset firm will also feature in PSN's magazine and newsletters.

GlobalBlock Limited was established in 2018 and is registered in the UK as a crypto asset business. The company, which provides execution trading and safe custody services to individuals and institutions, has applied for full licensing from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

The EPL has increasingly seen clubs look at the potential use of crypto in their business, with moves into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fan tokens already taking root.