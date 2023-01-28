The Azuki team managed to reclaim the Twitter account shortly after the attack.

Data shows the hacker was able to steal over $750,000 from one wallet, while several others were drained of ETH, USDC and NFTs.

The Azuki NFT collection brand has previously been used to lure unsuspecting users via other compromised Twitter accounts.

Hackers stole thousands of dollars’ worth of digital assets and NFTs after compromising the Twitter account of anime-inspired non-fungible token collection Azuki.

The incident, which happened on Friday, 27 January, saw the malicious actor(s) post a fake link regarding a land mint in Azuki’s The Garden metaverse.

1/ The @AzukiOfficial Twitter was compromised today. A series of malicious tweets were posted during the morning of Friday, Jan 27th (Pacific Time). The team has regained control of the @AzukiOfficial Twitter. Details below 👇 — Azuki (@AzukiOfficial) January 27, 2023

Hacker drained over $750,000 from one wallet

According to on-chain data from Etherscan, the result of the attack was the loss of over $752,000 from one wallet. Blockchain data also shows the attackers drained 751,321.805231 USD Coin (USDC), or $752,073 from the unsuspecting Azuki fan to the attacker’s wallet.

Users who clicked on the malicious link also helped the hackers steal 11 NFTs, 3.9 Ether (ETH), and over 6.7k USDC.

While Azuki quickly reclaimed control of the Twitter account, users have been asked to be vigilant. The team has advised that the community ensures the announcements they respond to are those “simultaneously” posted on multiple Azuki channels, including Twitter, Discord and the Azuki website.

Notably, the Azuki name and NFT brand has previously been used to propagate a similar Twitter account attack. The Twitter account of India University Grant Commission was compromised in April last year, with the hackers using it to promote a fake Azuki NFTs airdrop.