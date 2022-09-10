Despite many predictions that the cryptocurrency market could be headed lower, it shows remarkable resilience. Buying volumes are rising, and Bitcoin is rallying back to $20k after slipping to $18k. However, it is altcoins that are showing the most promise at the moment, with some of them currently making double-digit gains. If this trend continues, then this could be an excellent time to start buying into high-potential altcoins that could rally for the better part of September. With this background in mind, let’s look at some of the altcoins that can easily 3X in September.

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) is making headlines at the moment for its meteoric rise recently. In the last 7-days, Terra Classic has been up by over 80%, and the momentum continues to rise. Terra Classic is likely to keep going up in value because of the accelerated coin burn it is going through at the moment. This means Terra supply is dropping fast, even as demand continues to rise. With FOMO building up now that LUNA is back in the top 50 cryptocurrencies, there is a good chance that this cryptocurrency could easily 3X, or more, within the month.

As LUNC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LUNC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LUNC right now, follow these steps:

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) has been gaining momentum fast in the last 24 hours. ATOM is up by over 10% in this period, and upside momentum is rising. ATOM is supported by increased bullish momentum across the market and its internal fundamentals driving its adoption. Recently, Cosmos introduced the Interchain Developer Academy. This aims to increase the number of people building on the Cosmos network. However, in the very short term, the broader market momentum and the various airdrops are likely to give ATOM a boost in value. With growing momentum at a time when Bitcoin is still sluggish, FOMO could easily see ATOM 3X by the end of the month.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is yet to gain momentum this week, but all odds seem to be in its favor it the broader market continues going up. One thing that gives Shiba Inu an edge in the short term is the accelerated token burn that has taken place over the last few weeks. Hundreds of millions of Shiba Inu are being burned every day, a factor that could see Shiba Inu rally due to supply and demand factors. At the same time, the fact that SHIB is pretty cheap makes it easily accessible to small investors looking to buy into crypto and take advantage of the next cryptocurrency bull run. A combination of shrinking supply, and an attractive price, makes SHIB a cryptocurrency with the potential to 3X in the month. It could be a perfect buy now that it is still consolidating.

