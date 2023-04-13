Here’s why Ethereum Classic (ETC) price could jump by at least 12%

Ethereum Classic price has made a bullish break-out as cryptocurrencies rally.

It jumped after the latest American inflation data showed that prices were falling.

Some investors believe that Ethereum investors will transition to Ethereum Classic after the Shapella upgrade.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) price continued rising on Thursday as the recent cryptocurrency rally regained steam. The coin jumped to a high of $22.47, the highest level since March 18 of this year. The coin has jumped by more than 53% from the lowest level this year.

Ethereum Shapella upgrade

There are three main catalysts moving the ETC price this week. First, there is the ongoing Bitcoin price rally that we wrote about here . This rally saw the coin jump above the important resistance level at $30,000 for the first time since June last year. It has now jumped by more than 80% this year, making it a better performer than Tesla, stocks, and gold. Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Classic tends to have a close correlation with Bitcoin.

Second, Ethereum Classic price reacted to the latest American consumer inflation data published on Wednesday. The data showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.0% in March, the lowest level since 2021. Core inflation also dropped on a month-on-mom basis. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Federal Reserve will start pivoting soon. This pivot will involve pausing rate increases and leaving them unchanged for a while.

Finally, Ethereum Classic reacted to Wednesday’s Shapella upgrade of Ethereum . That upgrade activation made it possible for Ethereum stakers to be able to withdraw their tokens. Data by Staking Rewards shows that the volume of staked Ethereum stands at over $37 billion.

The move was seen as being positive for Ethereum Classic because of its controversy and regulatory concerns. The Securities and Exchange Commission has hinted that it views all tokens with a staking element as securities. Therefore, analysts believe that many investors will now move to Ethereum Classic, which is the equivalent of the pre-merge Ethereum. However, in reality, it is unclear whether this transition will happen.

Ethereum Classic price analysis

The daily chart shows that the ETC price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. And this week, the coin managed to move above the important resistance level at $21.35, where it struggled to move above earlier this month.

The coin has also jumped above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while oscillators have continued rising. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance level at $24.92, which is about 12% above the current level.

