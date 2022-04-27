The crypto market as a whole is bearish with most top 100 coins in the red at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin shed almost 5% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading for just under $39,000. Ethereum followed suit with a loss of just over 4%.

The biggest top 10 loser is Dogecoin, which is rapidly reversing recent gains. Elon Musk’s favorite crypto, which soared on news he was buying Twitter, had lost 11% at the time of writing.

Cryptos outside the top 10 fared no better. Leading the pack was NEAR Protocol, down 12% so far today.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins losing 3-6% of their value. Notable standouts include Monero and Zcash, which both lost 10% in what looks like a downturn for privacy coins.

Waves was pushed to the top when the war on Ukraine began, but it’s definitely starting to see its growth recede. It lost 10% today and 28% in the past 7 days, ranking it among the biggest weekly losers.

The Graph, which soared almost 20% yesterday, also lost 10% in the last 24 hours.

As for coins in the green, the leading gainer is 0x, up 11%. It’s rallying after 0x Labs announced it had raised $70 million in a Series B round led by Greylock VC to continue expanding Web3’s core exchange infrastructure.

ApeCoin gained around 4% today, bringing its weekly growth to 19%. It broke out of the resistance pattern line a week ago as whales bought it up, adding around 32% to its value at the time.

The token of Kyber Network, KNC, was at around 0 today, but its gains for the week stand at the impressive 28%.

There are several reasons for its success. Kyber Network has undergone expansion to ten different blockchains, integrated with Uniswap v3 and taken part in Avalanche’s new developer incentive.

Trending

Like every dog, every cat can have its day. The biggest winner today is CATCOIN, which added more than 1,000% to its value in the last 24 hours.

CATCOIN is a community-driven token based on a meme with a big dream, created for the feline community by an entity bearing the tongue-in-cheek pseudonym of Miaoshi Nekomoto.

CATCOIN develops applications to provide the community with various tools and simplify the crypto world for new investors.