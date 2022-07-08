The crypto market as a whole is mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,333 at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price rose around 5% to reach its highest levels in three weeks. Ethereum was up around 2% at time of writing, while XRP climbed around 3%.

Cryptos outside the top 10 were mostly in the green. Polygon is the biggest gainer, up by more than 5%.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similarly mixed, with most coins adding or losing 2-4% of their value. Notable standouts on the winning side are Neo with 6% and Curve DAO Token, up 5%. As predicted yesterday, the CRV token keeps increasing.

Another winner today is Aave, up 8% at the time of writing. It began surging after Aave proposed to introduce GHO, a native, decentralized, collateral-backed stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

The biggest gainer today is 1inchnetwork, up 10% at the time of writing. Kyber Network just announced that 1inch completed integration of KyberswapElastic on 7 chains: Ethereum Mainnet, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Optimism, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Fantom.

Users can now take advantage of the competitive rates of the newly launched liquidity protocol.

The losers

Compound shed 4%, reversing some of yesterday’s gains. Convex Finance is down by more than 4%, which is seemingly perplexing considering the close association with Curve DAO Token. However, the biggest loser of the day is The Sandbox with -6%.