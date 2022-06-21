The crypto market is bullish today, with all top 100 cryptos in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Solana stood out, gaining more than 15%, followed by Cardano, Ethereum, and BNB, all gaining more than 7% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin was trading above $21,000 at the time of writing, up more than 4% over the past 24 hours.

Cryptos outside the top 10 also fared well. Polkadot jumped more than 7%, but the standout is Polygon with 14%.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins adding 5-9% to their value. Notable standouts include Chainlink, up 12%, Aave with 14%, and Waves with 18%.

Elrond gained another 15% today. It has been rallying since announcing a major partnership with an institution of the Romanian government.

Stacks is up 16% and 1inch Network gained 17%. Atomic swaps on 1inch and CurveFinance registered an average of 100 million in daily volume recently.

Zilliqa is one of the biggest winners, up 22% in the last 24 h. This is likely due to its affiliation with XCAD, which launched the first single-asset staking farm with a static APR on Zilliqa in January this year.

XCAD Network is an NFT and fan token platform for YouTubers. It allows Youtubers to issue their own fan tokens. Zilliqa’s rally is supported by XCAD’s participation in a very successful, recent live event in NYC.

The big winner is Celsius with gains of 49%. Although Celsius Network is struggling, efforts to stabilize the system are apparently effective or are at least (evidently) having a bearing on the coin’s value.

Compound rounds out the winners’ list at #100 with gains of 26%. The Compound III alpha version app is now available for the community to explore.

Trending

The biggest winner today is PetSneakers, a virtual world where you can train pets and work out yourself. The platform records workout results and converts them to PSC tokens, which you can stake to get more profit. PSC is up 363% today.