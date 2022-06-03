Cryptocurrencies went in different directions over the past 24 hours, however, most top 10 cryptos were in the green, or showed price movements of less than 1%.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was up more than 2% this morning, holding above the $30,000 at time of writing. Leading the top 10 were Cardano and Solana, each rising more than 5% since yesterday. Most cryptos outside the top 10 gained 1-3%.

Top movers

Most coins were flat, gaining or losing up to 5% of their value today. The biggest winner in the top 100 is Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), up 12%.

It may be rising on successes of Sonic DEX and OGY, because Binance is delisting ICP/USDT futures (they will be settled on June 10), and/or due to the most recent Solana outage.

Other gainers include Stellar Lumens, Bitcoin SV (a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash), IOTA, and Moonbeam at #100. Each added around 7% to their value. On the losing end, Kava and Maker each shed 4%.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Metacyber (METAC), up 627% in the last 24 hours. MetaCyber is a metaverse located in space, which allows its members to play, explore, interact, and trade with other players.