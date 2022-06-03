Highlights June 3: Cryptos mixed, ICP rises after Binance delists futures pair
Cryptocurrencies went in different directions over the past 24 hours, however, most top 10 cryptos were in the green, or showed price movements of less than 1%.
Top cryptos
Bitcoin was up more than 2% this morning, holding above the $30,000 at time of writing. Leading the top 10 were Cardano and Solana, each rising more than 5% since yesterday. Most cryptos outside the top 10 gained 1-3%.
Top movers
Most coins were flat, gaining or losing up to 5% of their value today. The biggest winner in the top 100 is Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), up 12%.
It may be rising on successes of Sonic DEX and OGY, because Binance is delisting ICP/USDT futures (they will be settled on June 10), and/or due to the most recent Solana outage.
Other gainers include Stellar Lumens, Bitcoin SV (a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash), IOTA, and Moonbeam at #100. Each added around 7% to their value. On the losing end, Kava and Maker each shed 4%.
Trending
The biggest winner today is Metacyber (METAC), up 627% in the last 24 hours. MetaCyber is a metaverse located in space, which allows its members to play, explore, interact, and trade with other players.