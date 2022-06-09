Top 10 cryptos were flat, registering gains and losses of less than 1%. In the top 100, most fluctuated by 1-3% in value.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was trading above $30,000 at time of writing, relatively flat over the past 24 hours. Cardano registered negligible gains. Solana is the big winner in the top 10, gradually reversing losses, up almost 5% today.

Cryptos outside the top 10 demonstrated the same tendency and were almost flat. Polygon and UNUS SED LEO each gained around 2%.

Top movers

Chainlink continues yesterday’s surge, adding another 8% to its value. Tezos gained 10%, Helium 9%, and OMG Network 7%.

One possible reason for Tezos’ growth is the announcement that the We Are Developers World Congress Berlin 2022, powered by Tezos, is starting on June 14.

Gala shed around 3% as the Galaverse event nears its end. Fantom, ApeCoin, eCash, and Klaytn are also down around 3% each.

Two days ago, a suspected exploit shut down Elrond’s Maiar DEX, resulting in loss of funds. Despite putting a recovery plan in place, Elrond lost 6% of its value today.

Trending

The biggest winner today is BurnToEarn, a Web3 app and platform on Binance Smart Chain. It is a health-oriented platform, where you can monetize your exercise regime. The BTE token has gained 877% today.