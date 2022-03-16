The crypto markets were mostly higher this morning, with the majority of the top 10 cryptos registering gains over the past 24 hours.

US stocks bounced back yesterday, with beaten-down tech firms leading the way. Investors will be closely following a few major releases coming out of the US today.

At 12:30 GMT, the Census Bureau will announce retail and core retail sales. At 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve will release its FOMC Economic Projections, FOMC Statement and Federal Funds Rate, followed by FOMC press conference at 18:30.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin climbed around 1%, trading above $39,000 at time of writing. Ethereum was up around 3%, and Cardano saw small gains while XRP recorded small losses.

Top movers

The Graph added 17% to its value. Its price has been rebounding recently, which may be due to the ongoing migration to its platform. Graph developers note that many Ethereum builders are embracing its network.

1inch has broken through the resistance line. The 99th biggest coin gained 16% today.

Waves gained another 15%. With the unceasing support of the global community, the cryptocurrency created by Ukrainian-born Alexander Ivanov reached 39th position by market cap size. It’s currently trading for around $29.

eToro has listed Theta and Fantom. Fantom is up 16% today, but Theta Network’s gains are more moderate.

Other winners include BAT (+11%), Chainlink, AAVE, and SAND (each +9%), UniSwap (+8%), and Elrond (10%).

The ThorChain price bounced back a few days ago after the developers launched a series of new features, including synthetic assets, the THORFi platform, and more. RUNE, its native token, was trading at $7 yesterday, which is about 126% above the lowest level this year.

Despite the current jump, the coin is in a bearish trend, which is expected to continue in the coming days. It has lost 12% of its value in the last 24 h.

Trending

The native token of COVID Cutter (CVC), the first ever themed play-to-earn, Web3.0 and blockchain-enabled game project, gained 709% today.