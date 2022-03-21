Highlights March 21: Major cryptos slide, US indices surge

Major cryptos were in the red over the past 24 hours. The three major US indices all surged last week as a slowdown in the Russia-Ukraine war showed tentative signs that a peace process may be beginning.

The UK100 returned to positive for 2022 last week, posting rises of 4.18% over five days.

Top cryptos

Ethereum and BNB slid around 2%, Cardano and Solana were down approximately 3%. Avalanche was a notable exception, up by more than 4%. Bitcoin was trading just over $41,000 at time of writing, down less than 1% over the past 24 hours.

Top movers

Ethereum Classic is becoming extremely profitable to mine. The native token of the longest-running smart contract platform has added just under 25% to its value in the last 24 hours.

At #48, the much-hyped ApeCoin is beginning to decline. It lost 4.88% today, but its weekly gains are 956.79% according to CoinMarketCap.

At #100, Bitcoin Gold gained around 17% today. Its price has increased by 25% in the last year, in which time it outperformed more than two-thirds of the top 100 crypto assets.

Kusama is on the side of the gainers with 7%. Dash is up 11%. OKB has lost 6%.

Trending

The biggest gainer today is HydraMeta (HDM), a platform that allows users to buy and sell in different blockchain markets without transferring to other cryptocurrency wallets. This reduces the fee rate generated by cross-chain transactions.

The live HydraMeta price today is $0.00016. It’s up 171% in the last 24 hours.

The token of SuperRare NFT platform, RARE, surged 39% on news of an upcoming drop.

The cryptocurrency COS, which runs on the BNB Beacon Chain platform, gained 24% on news that http://COS.TV is no longer in Beta. It has gone live.