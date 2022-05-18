The crypto market as a whole is bearish with most top 100 coins in the red at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Most major cryptos registered small losses of up to 2% over the past 24 hours including Ethereum, BNB, XRP, and Solana. Bitcoin was down more than 1.5% over the past 24 hours and trading just under $30,000 at time of writing.

Standing out were Polkadot, down almost 5%, and Avalanche falling more than 3%.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins losing 3-5% of their value. Notable standouts on the losing end include Maker and The Graph, each down 8%, and Celo with -7%. Kadena has lost 11% of its value today.

TerraUSD is down another 18%, now trading at a tenth of its former value.

Among the winners, the token of Kyber Network Crystal v2 leads the way. KNC gained 22% yesterday and added another 26% to its value today, retesting highs from last week.

Coming second is Chiliz with 12% at the time of writing. CHZ, the native coin of the world’s first tokenized sports exchange, began to rally after the ecosystem’s Scoville Testnet Phase 2 went live.

Rounding out the gainers list are Convex Finance, Klaytn, and KuCoin Token with increases of 4%, 6%, and 5% respectively.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Pledge Coin (PLG), a cryptocurrency token that runs on the Ethereum platform.

Pledgecamp is a next generation crowdfunding platform that uses smart escrow contracts in an effort to protect investors and hold project creators accountable. It has gained 440% today.