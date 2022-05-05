Highlights May 5: Crypto markets rally, Zilliqa is up 37%

The crypto market is entirely in the green today with most top 100 coins rallying at the time of writing. Cryptos soared following the US central bank rate hike.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin is up almost 5% in the last 24 hours, trading just below $40,000 at the time of writing. Ethereum and Binance Coin are also up around 5%. The biggest top 10 gainer is Cardano, which had added a tenth to its value at the time of publication.

Cryptos outside the top 10 fared very well too. They are all in the green without exception, the biggest winner being Tron, which cracked the top 20 as predicted.

It ranks as the 19th biggest coin by market cap, just behind NEAR Protocol, with gains of 20% today and 35% over the past seven days.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with all coins adding to their value, in most cases up to as much as 15%. Notable standouts include Axie with 18%, Waves with 29%, and THORChain with 19%.

Curve DAO Token, which began to rally yesterday after Terra launched the “4pool” liquidity pool on Curve, is also up 19% today.

The biggest winner of the top 100 by far is Zilliqa, which has added the impressive 37% to its value. In April, Zilliqa unveiled Metapolis, the first ‘Metaverse as a Service’ platform built on a technology stack and powered by a leading L1 blockchain.

In April, Zilliqa also joined BGameAlliance and shared its Roadmap 2022 with its community. All of these activities contributed to the massive surge we are witnessing today.

Trending

The biggest winner today is the token of PetWars, a free-to-play turn-based online collectible trading card game. The game is played with a deck of 30 cards, which the player creates using numerous pet-based characters.

The goal is used to reduce an opponent’s life from 20 years to 0. The token is up 2,882% today.