Human Protocol is introducing a decentralised way to coordinate distributed job markets.

HUMAN Protocol, a decentralised infrastructure project that aims to reshape how humans work, announced on Wednesday, July 20th, that it had launched a new blockchain coordination layer to handle routing functionality among third-party vendors to power HUMAN Protocol jobs.

Termed the Routing Protocol, the new blockchain layer sits on top the existing HUMAN Protocol. This is to enable key features such as the discovery of network generators, fee agreement, consensus job standards and proof of balance.

Routing Protocol also provides governance support for seamless consensus-based network upgrades.

According to the Human Protocol team, these features are core elements of the project’s mission to create a more human world that’s decentralised.

The HUMAN Protocol facilitates direct, globally-mapped connections that bring workers closer to the rewards of their work, organisations to workforces, and machines to understanding.

The team said the launch of its Routing Protocol is set to accelerate the adoption of Human Protocol by making it easier for users to operate a network entity such as an Exchange Oracle.

As an execution layer, Routing Protocol will focus on the coordination between actors participating directly in the completion of work. Furthermore, the protocol will enable network actors to extend the functionality of their service while remaining compatible with standardized APIs.

The Routing Protocol eliminates limitations within the system thanks to its ability to coordinate third-party tool vendors such as oracles, job exchanges and L1 integrations for job listings and workpool operators.

Human Protocol added that third parties could subscribe to the Routing Protocol to participate.

According to the team, the development of the Routing Protocol is a community-led effort spearheaded by developers and designers from across the HUMAN Protocol ecosystem.

As an end goal, the Human network wants to take advantage of the peer-to-peer consensus mechanism inherent in blockchain design to resolve automation tasks that cannot be performed without initial human assistance.

The team believes that Human Protocol is an ambitious project that remains a work in progress. At the moment, various parts of the project are being prototyped by the community. The Human Protocol team added that;

“As an open-source project, the HUMAN Protocol invites everyone to participate in public repos and contribute their ideas towards its ongoing development. Clear and open communication is also encouraged to minimize duplicative effort.”

The Routing Protocol is still in its early days, but Human Protocol said its design would evolve over time as the individual components are built and refined. After the establishment of the groundwork and the achievement of certain milestones, Human Protocol will publish a blueprint of the technology via a whitepaper.