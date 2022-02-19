Huobi has announced that it is now offering support for BabyDoge Coin (BabyDoge) . Huobi users will now be able to buy and sell the meme coin in what is one of the largest exchanges in the world. This is a huge development for BabyDoge Coin and here is why.

The meme coins surged by nearly 14% after the news broke.

BabyDoge has also reported increased adoptions in recent months.

The listing opens the door for other exchanges to do the same.

Data Source: Tradingview

BabyDoge Coin (BabyDoge) – Where does it go from here

The moment coins start to get listed in major exchange platforms like Huobi; then you can expect some positive movements in the price. When news of the listing broke, BabyDoge in fact rose by nearly 13%. The coin continues to climb even further. At press time, it had added an additional 6% in value over the last 24 hours.

Besides, Huobi is a huge exchange. The fact that it’s providing support for the meme coin means that other major exchanges will follow. We have also seen a lot of social media buzz around this coin.

Just recently, BabyDoge surged above 1 million followers on Twitter. It was also among the most purchased coins by 1000 of the biggest whales on the BSC chain. There is something cooking here no doubt, and it’s just a matter of time before it explodes.

Should you buy BabyDoge?

Well, meme coins can make you rich very fast, but they carry a lot of risks. Remember these are basically speculative assets that rarely have any significant underlying fundamentals.

But as of now, BabyDoge looks like the hottest meme coin right now. We expect the coin to surge further as more exchange listings come in the near term. For this reason, it is a decent buy at this point in time.