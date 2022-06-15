The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $100 billion over the past 24 hours, with numerous coins and tokens trading in the red zone.

The cryptocurrency market has been in a bearish trend for the past few months, and things took another negative turn this week. The total cryptocurrency market cap has dropped below $900 billion, down by more than $2.2 trillion from the all-time high attained in November 2021.

At press time, the total market cap stands below the $900 billion region. Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies have recorded massive losses over the past few days.

Bitcoin is trading just above the $21k support level, while Ether risks dropping below $1,000 if the bearish trend continues.

IMX, the native token of the Immutable X ecosystem, is down by more than 6% over the last 24 hours. This latest development comes despite Immutable X announcing a major partnership agreement with TurnerSportsPR.

TurnerSportsPR is a leading sports news brand and houses platforms such as Bleacher Report, TNT and TBS.

Per the terms of the agreement, Immutable X will work with TurnerSportsPR to build blockchain games for premier sports, powered by StarkWare.

We're entering into a strategic partnership w/ @TurnerSportsPR to build blockchain games for premier sports, powered by StarkWare Turner Sports, home to Bleacher Report, TNT, TBS, have been innovating in web3 gaming since 2017 & we're delighted to have them innovating on IMX L2. pic.twitter.com/ilmHd1MNmA — Immutable | $IMX ⓧ (@Immutable) June 14, 2022

Key levels to watch

The IMX/USD 4-hour chart is very bearish at the moment as Immutable X has recorded huge losses in the last few days.

The MACD line is below the neutral zone, indicating bearish momentum. The 14-day RSI of 36 shows that IMX could soon enter the oversold region.

At press time, Immutable X is trading at $0.68 per coin. If the bearish trend continues, IMX could drop below the $0.55 resistance level over the next few hours.

Unless there is a massive selloff, IMX should stay above the $0.50 psychological level in the near term.