Income Access review: the pros and cons of using it for affiliate marketing

Income Access is a very popular name in the affiliate marketing field. It is a digital marketing agency that specializes in affiliate marketing and digital marketing. It works with brands in the iGaming, Forex, and lottery industries across the world.

What makes it so popular among businesses, brands, and companies looking for an affiliate marketing partner, is its robust affiliate software and propriety technology. It has partnered with more than 300 affiliate programs since 2002.

How it works

Income Access acts as a link between affiliates and merchants (brands looking to acquire high-value lifetime customers through various marketing channels, including affiliates).

Affiliates sign up with Access Income and get help connecting them with brands that are best fit for them from markets all around. Affiliates benefit from comprehensive reporting, an easy-to-use interface, and a combined payments solution.

Merchants on the other hand get to leverage the best affiliate marketing software with affiliate management solutions tailored to their business needs and goals. Merchants can leverage Income Access’s connections with thousands of top affiliate partners in the iGaming, Forex and lottery industries.

Merchants also get free consultations from Income Access. The Income Access software also allows merchants to get rich and deep insights into their affiliate marketing campaigns. They can map each customer’s conversion journey, measure marketing performance based on campaign, channel, digital asset, and an affiliate, and also generate custom reports that suit their own needs.

Merchants also have access to CRM and communication tools that they can use to effectively communicate with their affiliates (marketing partners).

Key features

The key features that make Income Access a go-to agency when it comes to affiliate marketing include:

Campaign Management

Targeted Ad Serving

Multiple Channels

Tracking, Reporting, & Analytics

Pixel Tracking

ROI Analytics & Attribution

CRM and communication tools

Flexible Platform Setup

Income Access pricing

Income Access charges clients on a quote-based plan. It however offers a demo for its affiliate software during which they work with the client to ensure that the software is correctly configured.

Pros and cons of Income Access

Pros

Income Access affiliate software offers a granular-level reporting engine which is an essential tool for any affiliate manager. This makes Income access a go-to software for affiliates.

Income access has a great reputation among its client. The agency won the EGR B2B awards in 2019 for best affiliate software supplier.

Its affiliate marketing campaign management tool allows for online and offline tracking and campaign management.

It is also an excellent tool for tracking growth and reporting.

Its affiliate software is also very easy to use despite its outdated interface.

It is also very easy to integrate Income Access software with your affiliate system.

The income Access customer support team offers you all the necessary support right from setting up the system and doing a follow-up throughout.

Its pricing structure offers scalability and better value.

Cons

Unfortunately, while Income Access has built itself a reputation in affiliate marketing, a few of the features on its interface are outdated though these do not impend its performance.

There is also an issue with the navigation and menu order being not intuitive.

Why use Income Access for affiliate marketing?

Income Access has been recognized worldwide for its affiliate marketing and digital marketing software. It could be a great choice if you are a merchant and looking for affiliate software with a pricing structure that offers you scalability and value for your money.

Income Access’s granular level of reporting makes it a game-changer for any affiliate manager. It only takes seconds to generate meaningful reports on the Income Access program.

Lastly, Income Access has already integrated with most game providers, third parties, and developers that you could ever think of working with.

Final Verdict

Choosing affiliate marketing software is such a crucial thing especially for merchants since it has a lot of impact on the growth of their brands. To that effect, it is therefore important to go for a reputable affiliate marketing agency.

Although Income Access software may appear a bit outdated, it has received recognition around the world from both affiliates and merchants making it one of the most reputable affiliate marketing companies that you can work with.