Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said the blockchain portal will greatly improve the quest for justice.

Indian Police have launched the country’s first complaints portal powered by the Polygon blockchain, according to details published earlier this week.

As shared by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal on Wednesday, the portal is for ‘first information report (FIR) and was developed for the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad Police.

Police Complaint on Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies might yet face more regulatory hurdles from the Indian government, but blockchain technology continues to see growing adoption.

One of the major news this week has been the piloting of the new blockchain-powered system for the Firozabad police.

Announced this week, the ‘Police Complaint on Blockchain’ is built on the Polygon’s modular blockchain, which offers a customised network for specialised functionality. In this case, the system is enable FIR accessibility and in so doing help curtail instances of report manipulation as well as the blocking of such reports across the system.

Per the Firozabad police, anyone seeking to lodge grievances will be able to do so via a special QR code available at all Firozabad police stations.

“With an FIR (first information report) going on blockchain, specifically if people can get online platform to file these with their identity, no lower level officers can deny the FIR. This could be a game-changer in ensuring the right to justice,” Nailwal explained in tweet.

Users will benefit from features such as transparency and immutability of filed reports, something that has been lacking amid allegations of corruption among officers.

Kashif Raza, the founder of Web3 focused platform Bitinning, says Polygon powering the complaints portal also makes reporting easy and verifiable.