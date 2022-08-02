Interview: The future is interoperability – CEO of the Router Protocol

What blockchain will win? A common question in the world of cryptocurrency. But in truth, the future is likely one of interoperability. Certain blockchains will be bigger than others, but many will exist.

I sat down with Ram Ramachandran on the latest episode of the CoinJournal podcast to discuss this issue and more. Ram is the CEO of the Router Protocol, an infrastructure layer which aims to enable communication between blockchains.

Ram has been in crypto for the best part of a decade, meaning he has some good perspective on the recent bear turn and how it compares to what else we have seen. Previously working in the traditional capital markets, Ram even worked for the rating agency Moody’s during the Great Financial Crisis, meaning he has a unique perspective from his time at the heart of the storm.

We discuss the bear market, why Ram believes Ethereum will remain King, the current economy, inflation, interoperability, running a start-up in the current turbulent times and a lot more.

The full interview is below:

Spotify -> here

YouTube to follow shortly

