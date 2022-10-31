Inu & meme equivalent to Cleverminu token launched with 1 trillion IMO sale

London, UK, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire

Cleverminu, a hybrid meme and Inu token, has shared details of its much-anticipated token sale. The public event has seen 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens made available to establish a decentralized economy powered by its users. The token sale began on October 27 at 9:00 UTC, supporting price discovery and distributing CLEVERMINU to a global user base.

Part of a decentralized community network, Cleverminu’s native token combines the intricacy of Inu coins with the novelty of meme tokens. This results in a passionate and highly engaged community whose interests are centered around a thriving token-powered economy. Within the Cleverminu ecosystem, users have access to new features the moment they are shipped. These include forthcoming NFT functionality and new token releases.

The CLEVERMINU token sale began with an initial listing price of $0.0000001. The community bought nearly 13% of the total supply (130000000000 CLEVERMINU) in the first round, adding $13,000(130000000000 x $0.0000001) to the liquidity pool. The community then sent 13% of the tokens to a “burning wallet” to increase the scarcity of their tokens and bolster the value.

Another 10% (10000000000 CLEVERMINU) of the total supply was acquired by the community for $0.000001, adding $100,000 (100000000000 x $0.000001) to the liquidity pool, and 10% of the tokens were delivered to the burning wallet . To date, 46% of the total supply has been transferred to a burning wallet, stabilizing the token price and liquidity. Now the sale is going on at 0.00009USD and moving upwards.

“what you see today is just the beginning of what will unfold in the coming months.”

More than one million has been raised in three days and there are over 7,000 CLEVERMINU holders already. The smart contracts powering the Cleverminu ecosystem have been professionally audited by top contract verifiers in the form of HashEx , Quill Audits , Solid Proof , Haze Crypto , Audit Whale, Ethos and George Stamp .

CleverMinu is a unique token comprising the best bits of meme coins and inu tokens. It gives holders the power to own and maintain the value of their token. A community-based token, CLEVERMINU is designed to increase every time a purchase is made.

