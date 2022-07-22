Investigating Crypto.com’s bullish case after the integration of Google Pay

Crypto.com announced an integration of Google Pay for crypto payments

Crypto.com exchange continues to make headlines. On Thursday, the exchange said it was integrating Google Pay. The integration will be for its crypto wallet and trading platform. The integration will allow Android users to pay for cryptocurrencies using Google Pay.

On Friday, Crypto.com was approved by the Cyprus regulator to offer its products and services in the country. That expands the crypto exchange’s presence in Europe. Crypto.com has received similar approvals in countries such as Singapore and Italy.

Despite the latest developments, crypto.com token CRO/USD remains in the trenches. As of the time of writing, the token was up by 5%. The gains reflected overall market recovery rather than positive developments. CRO’s gains in the week were 13%; still, an average achievement as most tokens boomed. We believe CRO will take time before investors see lasting gains. Still, the current price is attractive.

CRO lacks buyer interest after breaking past a key resistance

Technically, CRO has broken past key resistance at $0.13. The MACD indicators are bullish on the cryptocurrency. However, CRO still lacks a strong bullish momentum at the current level. The token is consolidating at or slightly above the resistance zone. That indicates a lack of buyer interest. Investors could also be turning attention to other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

If CRO manages to hold above the $0.13 level, that sets it on course to claim $0.168. We still believe CRO is attractively priced for investors looking to hold it long-term. The positive developments are a catalyst for the token’s gains.

