Kraken to end its crypto-staking services in the U.S. – here’s why

Kraken is ending crypto-staking services to settle with the U.S. SEC.

It will also pay $30 million in penalties as part of that settlement.

The development casts doubt upon Coinbase that also offers staking.

Kraken – the U.S. based crypto exchange was in focus today on reports that it’s bringing down the curtain on its crypto-staking operations.

Kraken to pay $30 million in penalties to settle charges

Kraken was facing an investigation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over selling unregistered securities.

The Kraken staking programme is offered and sold as a security. Staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection.

On Thursday, the crypto exchange agreed to end the said operations to settle those charges. Kraken will pay $30 million in penalties as well even though it refrained from admitting to or denying the allegations.

The development marks the first regulatory crackdown on staking; a service that’s been quite popular with the crypto exchanges.

Non-U.S. clients will still have access to staking services

Kraken offered a whopping 20% annual percentage yield on staking with payments sent to clients twice per week. On Twitter, Gary Gensler – Chair of the U.S. SEC said in a video message today:

When a company or platform offers you these kinds of returns, whether they call their services lending, earn, rewards, APY or staking – that relationship should come with protections of the federal securities laws.

The crypto exchange did confirm, however, that its staking services will remain available to clients outside of the Unites States through a different subsidiary.

Today’s settlement also casts doubt upon Coinbase Global Inc that offers staking services in the United States as well. Its shares closed the regular session down nearly 15% on Thursday.