KuCoin’s incubation and investment arm KuCoin Labs will take part in an incubation program with Univers Network, a metaverse infrastructure platform created to revolutionize Web3 and empower communities, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Cutting-edge SDK will enable interconnection

Univers Network is an independent metaverse project creating infrastructure mechanisms to make metaverse interoperability possible.

It has tens of developers based in Paris, France, who are designing an SDK that will enable metaverse interconnection, whereby they are working in both game and blockchain engines.

Choose-to-Earn

Univers is designing ‘Choose-to-Earn,’ a proprietary mechanism that will link users and developers while creating value for both projects’ users. It plans to launch the Decentralized Publishing Company (DPC) later this year. Further development studios and projects will be involved in their ecosystem.

Unifying game engines

Game engine unification will be another area on which the Univers Network plans to focus in 2022. It will introduce e-sports on the blockchain to transform how people interact with virtual worlds.

Lou Yu, Head of KuCoin Labs, commented:

KuCoin Labs aims to improve Web2 entrepreneurs’ adoption and understanding of Web3. KuCoin Labs is consulting Univers Network in different aspects and sharing knowledge of Web3 marketing directions, community incentives, business strategy, technical structures, fundraising, go-to-market plans, etc.

KuCoin Labs’ future plans include exploring diverse potential collaborations with Univers Network, which will enable it to become a leading solution for innovative and metaverse infrastructure thanks to solid scalability and resources.