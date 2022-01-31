LUNA vs AAVE – Which one is a better investment?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) uses smart contracts to decentralize and disrupt the financial system. It aims to eliminate intermediaries, remove paperwork, and create equal opportunities. Blockchain technology has led to the creation of numerous DeFi platforms, including Terra and Aave, which would be a better buy between the native tokens of these two platforms.

Aave was initially ETHLend when it was launched in 2017 by Stani Kulechov. It was one of the pioneer DeFi platforms that provided liquidity for borrowers and lenders in the crypto space. It also allowed users to stake their AAVE for rewards and discounts. Asides from this, it supports Aave pay, Aave clearing, and Aave gaming.

LUNA is the native token of the Terra blockchain, a blockchain in 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. It was built on the Cosmos SDK and operated on the Tendermint Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. It is a DeFi platform that allows the deployment of stablecoins. Transactions are settled instantly at low fees across borders. Mirror Finance, Anchor Protocol, and CHAI payment app are some projects on the ecosystem.

While LUNA was created on the Terra blockchain, AAVE is an Ethereum token. This implies that AAVE will be affected by the high transactions fees of the Ethereum network. To get one AAVE, you need $152.65, whereas a LUNA costs $52.72.

The increase in the adoption of the Terra blockchain is evident in the market cap of LUNA ($21.08 billion), unlike AAVE which has a low market cap ($2.04 billion). Similarly, their 24-hour market cap shows that LUNA is being traded largely compared to AAVE ($3 billion to $125 million). It is predicted that LUNA can do times four its current price before the end of the year.

LUNA's price would be driven by its significant role in the Terra blockchain as it helps to stabilize the economy amidst other functions. The price aside, LUNA is the best buy anytime any day. It is advisable to bag as much as you can before the bull run returns.

However, this isn't enough; do your research, average the dollar cost, and deal wisely.