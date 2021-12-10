The crypto market was lower over the past 24 hours. The majority of cryptos were in the red at time of writing. US markets today may be impacted by inflation data, to be released at 12:30 GMT.

Tesla lost 6.10% yesterday as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was investigating the company over allegations that its autopilot systems were the cause of several crashes.

Top cryptos

Every single top 20 coin is down today. Bitcoin was down around 3%, priced around $48,000, while 5 other top 10 cryptos registered losses of more than 5%. The biggest loser is Polygon with a decline of 8.54% in the past 24 hours.

Top movers

The bearish trend is replicated in the top 100. Tezos has lost 12% today. OKB, a cryptocurrency released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange OKEx, has lost 10% despite the exchange’s prominence.

IoTeX is one of the few coins gaining. It continues its advent since yesterday, up 10%. WAX is rapidly reversing recent gains, down 16.36% today.

Audius, a decentralized music streaming protocol initially built on POA network, had some gains recently, but is now down to 100th position by market cap. It has lost more than 10% today, facing the risk of dropping out of the top 100.

Trending

BitGoo (BTG) is notably trending today, having gained a whopping 4,668,290,501.46% in the last 24 hours. BitGoo is the first token in the history of crypto that allows people to book flights, hotels, cruises, and other travel-related amenities. Its creators aim for it to become a travel and tourism network where crypto holders can meet global and local tourism service providers. Perhaps its success shows the world is finally ready to open up again.

FLUX is a coin representing a new generation of scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure, making it possible to develop, manage, and spawn applications on multiple servers at once. It has gained 155% today on news of an upcoming listing on Binance. At this rate, it might enter the top 100 coins by market cap soon.