The crypto market was seen lower across the board over the past 24 hours, as all top 10 cryptos were in the red at time of writing. The recent decline put 6 of the top 10 cryptos in double-digit losses for the past 7 days.

The SPX500 finished yesterday without losing or gaining, while the NASDAQ100 and DJ30 ended lower by a very slight margin. Today, investors will be eyeing Retail Sales reports, which will be released in the US at 13:30 GMT.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin fell more than 7% since yesterday, dropping all the way to $60,000. Other major cryptos registered noticeable losses, including an almost 11% slip from Ethereum and a 15% decline from Polkadot. Cardano, Ripple, and Dogecoin also lost around 10% each in the past 24 hours.

All of the coins from 10 to 20th market cap position lost, with losses ranging from 10% to 15%.

Top movers

The coins at #21 – 100 mirrored the movements in the top 20. Loopring backtracked on recent gains, losing 15.48%. So did Kusama with a loss of 14.56%. One of the few top 100 coins with gains is UNUS SED LEO (LEO), a utility token that’s used across the iFinex ecosystem. It gained 5.18% today.

Another is UMA, or Universal Market Access, a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum blockchain, up 3.77%.

Trending

Ethereum Meta deserves very special mention. It has been enjoying spectacular gains in recent weeks. Today, the price of Ethereum Meta is up 104,855%!