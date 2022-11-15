Mars Token (MRST) has surpassed $100k in daily trading volume barely a week after it launched on the OKX exchange.

MRST, the native token of the Mars Metaverse, has reached a daily trading volume of $117k. This is according to data obtained from Coingecko .

The MRST token has numerous utilities within the Mars Metaverse. The token can be used to purchase Colonies and build houses and other commercial properties in the metaverse.

Users can also earn rewards with MRST in the Mars Metaverse and host events in their buildings and houses, and get paid in MRST. When third-party games launch on the Mars Metaverse, MRST will be the native token of these games.

Since it was launched a few days ago, MRST has set a new all-time high price of $0.119817. The all-time high price was achieved six days ago, on November 9th.

MRST’s all-time low price currently stands at $0.04796314. At press time, MRST is trading at $0.053235, down by 54% from the all-time high it achieved a few days ago. MRST has bounced back from yesterday’s poor performance and is now up by 13% from its all-time low price.

At press time, MRST is trading positively against both the US Dollar and Bitcoin. The MRST/USDT pair is up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours, while MRST is up by 0.6% against Bitcoin during that period.

One of the most impressive feats of MRST is that it has been consistently recording a daily trading volume of more than $100k. The daily trading volume peaked at over $3 million when it launched a week ago.

However, the daily trading volume had declined over the past few days as the price of the token also dipped. Despite the decrease in MRST’s trading volume over the past few days, it had maintained it above $100k.