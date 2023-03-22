Metacade Presale Hits Final Stage Before Listings, Raising Over $500k in under 24 hours

London, United Kingdom, 22nd March, 2023, Chainwire

Metacade, fast becoming the most exciting GameFi project in 2023, has reached the final stage of its token presale after raising more than $500k in 24 hours, reaching a total raise of $12.4m.

This comes after a wave of positive news, which includes a showcase of UI designs, a detailed view of their staking pool and the announcement of the Metacade referral programme.

The presale is scheduled to end on the 30th of March 2023, after which the MCADE token will list on multiple exchanges, including Uniswap & BitMart.

Russell Bennett, CEO of Metacade, said of the positive news, “As we enter the final stage of the presale, it’s all hands-on-deck at Metacade. We’re proud to have achieved so much in so little time, and extremely grateful for the support of our loyal Metacaders and investors in the project. We’re now gearing up for the exchange listings and for our Q2 product launches.”

The last stage of the presale sees the price of the MCADE token rise to $0.020, the final price before the exchange listings, which will start after the presale ends on the 30th of March.

Metacade is one of blockchain’s first community-driven arcades and will offer a huge collection of play-to-earn (P2E) games that will see gamers rewarded for their performance with the native MCADE token.

The platform aims to become a central hub for Web3 users, as its additional earning mechanism is specially designed to serve a wide variety of blockchain enthusiasts.

One of the most exciting aspects of the plans laid out in Metacade’s whitepaper, is their pioneering Metagrants program. This will see Metacade investing in new gaming projects using the community treasury, funding the next generation of blockchain game developers.

The Metagrants initiative operates by letting developers submit funding applications to support the design and creation of the next GameFi titles. Submissions are pooled for assessment by the Metacade community, where MCADE holders can vote on their favorite submissions. The most popular ideas receive crypto investments to support game production – with the first Metagrant game scheduled to hit the platform in Q1 2024.

Metacade tokens are available for purchase up until sell out or the 30th of March, whichever is sooner.

About Metacade

Metacade is intended to be the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3’s first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3 and connect with the broader gaming community.

The project has the stamp of approval from CertiK, the leading blockchain auditor, which aims to reassure investors that the project specifications and code are reviewed and the Metacade team has passed KYC. This puts Metacade on the same level of confidence as other CertiK projects including Aave, Polygon and Chiliz.

Metacade’s one-stop shop potential as the next GameFi hub of choice for P2E gamers as well as a broad range of other use cases is evidenced in the enthusiasm around the project and the success of the presale. With the imminent launch of exchanges, there is huge potential here for continued upside- especially if the development continues at the current pace.

