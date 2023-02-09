Metacask is set to auction the rare whisky cask starting 12 February, with the 35-year-old cask asking price debuting at over $3 million.

The cask is held as The Macallan Distillery in Scotland.

A digital art and NFT will be offered as part of the sale.

Metacask, a leading marketplace for spirits casks and bottles, is set to auction (link to auction is here) off a rare 1988 whisky cask from The Macallan Distillery, Scotland.

According to the CasperLabs blockchain powered platform, the sale is for a 35-year old rare Scotch whisky cask.

The number #4178 cask comes with a 1/1 animated art dubbed ‘The Dragon’- a masterpiece by one of Italy’s most renowned artists Ruben Frosali.

Metacask’s highly anticipated cask auction

The 35-year-old whisky cask is debuting at over $3 million and its auction follows Metacask’s recent success with a 1991 cask sale, which fetched more than $2.3 million.

“Metacask auctioned a 1991 cask ‘The Angel’s Share’ in 2021, now just over a year later, we’re back with another much-anticipated auction,” Metacask co-founder and CTO Nim Siriwardana noted in a statement.

The latest auction is scheduled for between 12 and 19 February 2023 on the Metacask marketplace. Bidding is open to USD while settlements will be in either bank transfer or cryptocurrency.

As part of the sale, the buyer will get an audio-visual non-fungible token (NFT) of the original Ruben Frosali art, Metacask said in a press release. The NFT will serve as a digital deed,providing for not just ownership and provenance but also useful for price discovery.

Potential buyers might want to know that the whisky was last regauged at 51.2% alcohol by volume (ABV), with roughly 495 bottles remaining.auctionhere