Meta’s NFT expansion begins with Instagram NFT integration

Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, has begun its non-fungible token expansion across 100 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa with Instagram NFT integration.

Meta, which registered a sharp loss in its Q2 earnings report, unveiled its digital asset expansion plan on May 10 this year and Instagram and Facebook, which is a sister social media platform to Instagram, had started by experimenting with Ethereum and Polygon-based NFTs.The pilot phase, however, was only restricted to US users.

Today’s announcement marks the beginning of expanding Meta’s digital plan across the world with a target of over 100 countries.

In addition to the NFT integration that will give users the ability to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain, Instagram will also add support for Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet.

Instagram was selected as the starting point primarily because of its popularity around the world.

Posting NFTs on Instagram

Following the announcement, one simply needs to connect a digital wallet to his Instagram account to post an NFT minted on Ethereum, Polygon, or Flow.

Instgaram is also working on integradting Solana based NFTs.

Some of the third-party wallet integrations that Instagram users will be able to link to include Rainbow, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, and Dapper Wallet.

Most importantly, users will not be charged anything for posting or sharing digital collectibles on Instagram.

Besides Meta, Flow enjoys several other notable partners including Animoca Brands, Warner Music, Ubisoft, National Basketball Association, Ubisoft, Ubisoft, Circle, Binance, and OpenSea.

Flow’s integration with Instagram shows Meta has a lot of confidence in the blockchain, which is a major boost for the FLOW token.