Mintlayer’s ML token to go live on Gate.io on March 21st

Key takeaways

The ML token will launch on the Gate.io crypto exchange starting on March 21st.

Public trading of the token begins on March 23rd, while the token launches on Gate.io’s startup platform a day before.

Mintlayer seeks to improve Bitcoin’s DeFi interoperability.

Gate.io to list ML token later this month

Mintlayer, a platform that seeks to improve Bitcoin’s DeFi interoperability, announced on Thursday, March 9th, that its native token would be listed on the Gate.io crypto exchange later this month.

According to the company’s blog post , the ML token will go live on Gate.io starting on March 21st. Mintlayer said its choice of Gate.io is driven by the fact that it provides a fantastic platform for ML users to trade their tokens conveniently and efficiently.

Gate.io offers incentives for investors

Gate.io also tweeted regarding this latest cryptocurrency news . The crypto exchange revealed to its users that it would offer an airdrop value of $100,000 for listing the ML token on its platform.

On March 21st, Gate.io will open ML token deposits on its platform. This means that investors can deposit their ML tokens on the Gate.io platform ahead of the official trading launch.

The following day, ML Token will launch on Gate’s Startup platform. Mintlayer revealed that users could participate in Gate’s token launch platform and obtain ML tokens. The promotion runs for 24 hours and will conclude at 9 AM CET on March 23.

Finally, ML tokens will become available for public trading on Gate.io on March 23rd at 12:00 PM CET. Mintlayer revealed that the initial unlocked token supply of ML at the TGE is 15,820,000 ML. The rest of the ML tokens are subject to vesting schedules of different lengths.