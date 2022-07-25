The three-year deal sponsorship deal will run from 2022 to 2024 and will have CryptoDATA Tech, which develops blockchain-based cybersecurity solutions for various clients, as the title sponsor for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP, has sealed a multi-year sports partnership with Romanian crypto company Cryptodata Tech, the firms announced on Monday.

Per the companies, CryptoDATA will be the Austrian Grand Prix MotoGP title sponsor over the next three racing seasons – from 2022 to 2024. The blockchain security firm will also take the top billing at the upcoming Red Bull Ring-Spielberg Grand Prix, according to details in the press release.

The partnership will also see the Red Bull Ring – Spielberg Grand Prix renamed the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.

“We’re delighted to announce CryptoDATA as the title sponsor of the Austrian Grand Prix for the next three editions. MotoGP is grounded in innovation and invention, making this the perfect partnership. It’s fantastic to sign a three-event deal with CryptoDATA and we look forward to seeing them take top billing at the Red Bull Ring; one of the most spectacular backdrops on the calendar,” said Manel Arroyo, the Chief Commercial Officer at Dorna Sports.

In a comment, CryptoDATA Tech co-founder and CEO Ovidiu Toma said the collaboration will help it show how blockchain technology initiatives can benefit the environment and the broader community, including on and off the track.

The partnership will result in great experiences for everyone, he added.

The 2022 CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich will take place from 19-21 August.