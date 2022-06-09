Myria announces a free Alliance Sigil NFT claim to all its Community Members

Myria Studios, a gaming division for Myria with a couple of free-to-play AAA blockchain games, announced that it will be rewarding all its new and existing community members with a free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT.

However, the community members will have limited time to claim the non-fungible token (NFT) for free.

🎉 Our FREE Alliance Sigil NFT claim is live! 🎉 Visit https://t.co/sq7a8GFVLF to select your Alliance and claim your free NFT rewards now! 🚀 Your Sigil NFT will signify which Alliance you stand with in the fight against the Rift and will provide future (unrevealed) utility 🌐 pic.twitter.com/BiZJ8LvrvZ — Myria (@myriagames) June 8, 2022

What is Myria?

Myria is a layer 2 scaling solution for gaming developed on the Ethereum blockchain. Myria is also an all-in-one platform that makes blockchain gaming and digital assets trading easy. The platform includes; the Myria wallet, Myria NFT marketplace, decentralized exchange, and Myria Game platform.

The inaugural NFT drop

Alliance Sigil NFT creates the intricate lore part of the Myriaverse as well as indicates each holder’s stand in the fight against ‘’The Rift’’, a powerful force that devours the real worlds and transforms them into digital worlds. Sigil NFT is also working on the possibility of adding access and utility to the holders at a later date.

To claim the chosen Alliance Sigil NFT, the participants have to complete some of the basic missions like joining and doing an introduction of themselves in the Myria Discord community. Besides joining the Myria community, they can also complete some more missions to earn and claim additional rare rewards.

Community members have three Alliances to choose from that is, Equinox, which favors balance and coexistence; Federation, which tries to combat ‘’The Rift’’ expansion on all fronts and Vector Prime, which beliefs in human evolution and will not be hindered to speed up ‘’The Rift’’ expansion.

As time goes by, Myriaverse rich lore will be revealed chapter by chapter.

They noted:

“Space and time bend and twist, taking your consciousness with it. If you don’t move fast, you could get caught in a time loop forever. But if you’re quick and smart, and choose your Alliance wisely, you’ll be rewarded.”