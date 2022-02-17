Whitelisted participants have a chance to win various prizes in three promotions.

Winners will receive their rewards in Tether (USDT).

NAGAX will launch its social trading platform in early March

NAGAX, a social trading platform that is scheduled to officially launch on 7 March 2022, has announced an official pre-registration period starting today, 17 February until its mainnet launch.

The Naga coin platform said in a press release shared with CoinJournal that the pre-registration or whitelisting period will allow interested investors an opportunity to be among the very first to experience the platform’s features.

Three promotions, $35,000 up for grabs

The whitelisting period comes loaded with a giveaway of up to $35,000, which will run in three promotions for the entire promotional period.

In the first promotion, participants will have a chance to win USDT worth $10,000 shared between the three winners. To be one of those to win $5,000, $3,000, or $2,000, participants need to sign in on NAGAX and get an ID. Afterward, you only need to promote NAGAX’s upcoming launch using a crypto-related Telegram group or social media account.

Share details of the NAGAX ecosystem and launch date, including its Telegram channel and official website, attach the screenshot of your promotion, and submit these via this Google form .

Pre-registering on the NAGAX platform puts users into the second promotion, where the first 10,000 people will be eligible for a draw in which five winners will each receive $1,000.

In the third promotion, the first 2,000 pre-registered users will each get $10 in Bitcoin (BTC), according to the announcement.

What’s NAGAX?

NAGAX is a social trading platform and crypto wallet solution set to launch on 7th March, NAGAX. It supports 100 digital assets, offers more than 700 crypto trading pairs and derivatives trading.

The NAGAX wallet supports 20 blockchains and offers next-level private key security and storage.

For investors looking to buy cryptocurrencies on the platform, payment options include credit card and bank transfer.

The platform plans to evolve further, providing a Web3 experience that will add to the spot and futures trading with other products such as staking, launchpad, and an NFT marketplace