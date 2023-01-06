Near Protocol adds 20% in a week. What price action says about the token

Near token has recovered by almost 20% in a week

The cryptocurrency saw increased volumes at the $1.25 bottom after a disastrous 2022

NEAR face bears at the descending trendline and could correct downwards

Near Protocol (NEAR/USD) ended 2022 on a low note. At just $1.26 on December 31 2022, NEAR is among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies , having started the year above $16. The selloff in the cryptocurrency accelerated in November 2022 post-FTX collapse. Investors earmarked the cryptocurrency after reports showed FTX had invested in Near Protocol tokens for nearly $50 million.

But as 2023 kicked off, investors have been accumulating the Near Protocol tokens. With a surge of nearly 20% in the past week, NEAR is one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies. That is underlined by a huge buy-side volume spike as the token bottomed at $1.25. The spike saw NEAR hit $1.65.

NEAR price outlook and analysis amid increased bullish pressure

NEAR/USD Chart by TradingView

The daily chart outlook shows NEAR trading at the descending trendline. The cryptocurrency has been trading on a system of lower lowers and lower highs. The token has retraced at the descending trendline, with the volume indicators showing the entry of bears.

Will NEAR sustain the gains?

There are no clear indicators for the recent surge in NEAR price . It could be due to investors spotting an opportunity as the price crashed following the collapse of FTX.

From the price action and technical indicators, NEAR is still bearish and may not sustain gains. Bears are beginning to gain control of price as it hits the descending trendline. With the bear market showing little signs of abating, the recovery could be hard to come for NEAR. Buying the token on a confirmed uptrend is recommended.

