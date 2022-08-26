NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices.

NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.

According to the team, the NearPay Wallet is now available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android. NearPay allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies using their credit card or bank transfer.

The app also allows users to send, receive and exchange cryptocurrencies or make withdrawals directly to bank accounts. Furthermore, users can instantly receive a Visa debit card, which allows them to spend cryptocurrencies for online purchases with automatic conversion to fiat.

However, the NearPay team explained that the service is currently available to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

The team added that the NearPay Wallet already supports 38 cryptocurrencies, including NEAR, BTC, ETH, and USDT.

While commenting on this latest development, Ivan Ilin, COO at NearPay said;

“At NearPay, we have taken the best features of modern digital banking and brought them to the world of crypto to create a simple interface that makes managing all your finances, both fiat and crypto, easier than ever. With our newly launched iOS and Android apps our customers can access NearPay Wallet on the go and instantly get virtual crypto cards to spend their assets without converting them in advance“.

NearPay is a cryptocurrency finance protocol that provides the easiest way to exchange, manage, and spend crypto.

The NearPay Wallet provides a modern digital banking experience for both crypto and fiat assets.

According to Insider Intelligence, payments made using cryptocurrencies are expected to surpass $10 billion in total transaction value globally for the first time in 2022. The report added that 60% of crypto owners are interested in using crypto as a payment method to make online purchases more private or secure.