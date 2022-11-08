OKX launches Football Festival with $1m in spot rewards

OKX, the second-biggest crypto exchange by trading volume worldwide, has launched the OKX Football Festival ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts at the end of November.

The OKX Football Festival consists of the 2022 OKX Football Cup Trading Competition, the NFT Football Cup, and the Earn Super Hatrick fan token staking series. The festival will start with the NFT Football Cup, which offers a total of $1 million in spot rewards.

Traders will compete for a $2m prize pool

Starting today, you can mint up to three free NFTs for your favorite teams. When a team passes the group stage, NFT holders will split spot rewards of 20,000 USDT. The winning team will get the prize pools for each eliminated adversary.

The 2022 OKX Football Cup Trading Competition will start in the middle of November, giving fans a chance to test their crypto trading skills. In this competition, teams of 10 or more traders will compete for a prize pool of up to $2 million.

There will also be quiz-based prizes, new user rewards, and referral rewards.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said:

I hope these digital experiences can show newcomers the world of opportunities crypto and Web3 can offer and bring the football and crypto communities together as we raise our flags in support of our national teams this year. OKX is making major investments in its already leading Web3 Wallet and NFT Marketplace platforms.

Potential APY of 300% for Manchester City tokens

The Earn Super Hatrick event starts on November 11. It will witness a series of staking deals for the fan tokens of Manchester City ($CITY), Flamengo ($MENGO), Chiliz ($CHZ), Portugal ($POR), and Argentina ($ARG) tokens offered.

The APY for $CITY can go up to 300% and 200% for $POR, $ARG, and $MENGO. OKX is the official crypto exchange partner of Manchester City Football Club, and $CITY is the official fan token.