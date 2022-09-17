PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange with a role to play in DeFi.

CAKE has made solid recoveries and risen on the CoinMarketCap ranking.

CAKE is pushing above key support of $4.12.

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD is among the few cryptocurrencies that have remained steady. As of press time, the cryptocurrency had gained 2.30% in the last 24 hours. Losses in the week are now 3.23%, quite negligible considering that many tokens had lost by double digits.

On the CoinMarketCap ranking, CAKE has climbed to position 66. That is a significant jump from position 78th on July 20. CAKE shows that it can still go higher as bulls reject a decline below $4.12 following a retracement.

In the crypto ecosystem, PancakeSwap is classified as a decentralized exchange or DEX. It is a non-custodial peer-to-peer marketplace for buyers and sellers of cryptocurrencies. On PancakeSwap, users can swap tokens and participate in yield farming. With these notable features, PancakeSwap plays a role in the growth of the DeFi sector. The protocol runs on the BNB Chain, and Binance Labs already holds an investment.

PancakeSwap movement and prediction as recovery continues

Source – TradingView

A technical outlook shows that CAKE is bullish. Since the recovery started in June, the cryptocurrency has maintained a system of higher highs and higher lows. CAKE recently touched a high of $4.5 before correcting to $4.12. The token has maintained above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages for some time now. The MACD indicator remains in the bull zone despite momentum weakening.

Concluding thoughts

To a short-term trader, any dip is an opportunity to buy CAKE. The current level presents a buying opportunity. Our prediction puts $4.5 as the immediate resistance level. If the price overcomes $4.5, it could head to $5.0 next.