The Paris Blockchain Week will take place in the first quarter of next year and is set to attract some of the brightest minds in the blockchain space.

Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, will take place between March 20th and March 24th, 2023.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the event will be hosted at the Carrousel du LOUVRE in the heart of Paris’ historic palace and largest museum in the world.

This will be the 4th edition of the Paris Blockchain Week and is already known as Europe’s biggest blockchain event, covering: decentralised finance, NFTs , Web3, and the metaverse.

The organisers expect more than 10,000 attendees from around the world. They added that key blockchain industry personalities have already committed to speaking at this celebration of all things blockchain.

Some of the prominent names that have agreed to speak at the event include Tim Draper (Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network), Denelle Dixon (Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation), Nicolas Cary (Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com) and Eva Kaili (Vice President of the European Parliament).

Other speakers include Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands Founder and CEO, Outblaze), Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox), Alexandre Dreyfus (CEO, Chiliz & Socios.com), and Ira Auerbach (Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Assets, Nasdaq).

The organisers revealed that Blockchain Week Summit and NFTverse (formerly Paris NFT Day) are the two main events during this industrious week.

The speakers will touch on a wide range of topics, including tech builders, enterprise blockchain, open finance, and public policy.

While commenting on this latest development, CZ (Changpeng Zhao), Founder and CEO of Binance , said;

“Paris Blockchain Week Summit really just cemented that they are the European crypto hub, given the number of activities here, the number of people attending and talking with both local and international players.”

The NFTverse is a one-day journey into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) where topics such as Web3 Perspectives, Economy of the Metaverse, Technologies & Investments, and Virtual/Digital Identity will be discussed.

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week, commented that;

“We look forward to bringing an exciting and engaging event to the thousands of attendees who will be joining us again this year. Speakers from the best blockchain, Web3, NFT and metaverse platforms, digital asset companies, and leading VC funds will join the stage and share their insights. With over 400 speakers, we can hardly wait to reveal our full programme and line-up soon, so block your calendar for 20-24 March. See you at the Louvre!”

The Paris Blockchain Week March 2023 edition is set to welcome 10,000+ attendees, 400+ speakers, 300+ sponsors, 60% C-level+ executives, and 400+ media and journalists.