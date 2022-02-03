Polygon (MATIC) has seen a sharp decline over the last 24 hours. The altcoin has however managed to trade above a crucial support zone as bulls continue to push for price consolidation. But is an instant reversal of downward pressure possible in the coming days? Well, here are some highlights first.

At press time, Polygon (MATIC) had managed to keep the price action above the crucial; weekly support zone of $1.44.

This price consolidation comes even as the altcoin sees nearly 10% in daily 24-hour losses.

If the coin manages to maintain this resilience, it could rally back by 15% in the near term.

Polygon (MATIC) – Price prediction and analysis

Despite showing some decent sharp recovery after the January crypto crash, MATIC has been slowing in recent days. The coin, at press time, had lost nearly 10% of its value in 24 hours.

But crucially, even with this bear pressure, MATIC has managed to resist any decline below its weekly resistance level of $1.44. In fact, the coin is trading well above that threshold. If indeed bulls are able to hold the bears at this price range, then we are likely to see a near-term rally.

The coin could realistically test its overhead resistance of $1.75, something that could bring gains of nearly 15%. Eventually, the token is expected to move upwards towards $2.

MATIC – The long-term outlook

Many coins have been hit hard in January, and MATIC is not any different. But even with the recent volatility, we still see a positive long-term outlook for this token. After all, the underlying fundamentals still remain quite remarkable.

Besides, it is likely that investor appetite for altcoins will continue to grow. As such, tokens like MATIC will see increased demand and positive price movements in the future.