Private Crypto Wallet Accredited to Accept New Users in Midst of Utility Token Rollout

Zug, Switzerland, 22nd July, 2022, Chainwire

Accredited Finance , the cost-effective Web 3 solution for digital asset management, is accepting new sign-ups for its uniquely tailored TradFi-to-DeFi digital asset custodian as a way to expand its platform during its ecosystem token launch.

The ethos of the Accredited “wallet” is simple: to unlock defi for all by onboarding the traditionally informed individual or enterprise into the expansive world of crypto in a seamless and elegant manner. In joining the platform, users will gain access to tools and insight that will help them navigate the world of DeFi without ever having to leave the app. Users will notice that interfacing with the mobile app feels more like a digital banking app than a crypto wallet, to accommodate this jump from the old world of traditional finance to the new paradigm of DeFi.

The Accredited Finance mobile app was previously only available to a select user base sourced through a venture capital network, with today marking the first instance in which the ecosystem truly embraces its mission of “Defi For All” and becomes available to the general public.

Aside from the Accredited Wallet, the Accredited Finance crew also offers bespoke solutions for enterprises wanting to further mobilize their liquidity. By designing and implementing Web3 financial vehicles within a compliance-neutral framework, enterprises can manage their specially tailored financial tools from within the app. Accredited is set to onboard several more enterprises into the ecosystem later this year.

To encourage the expansion of the ecosystem and to help further expose users to DeFi, Accredited Finance is introducing its native utility token, ACRDT, to help flesh out its DeFi ecosystem. Said token is set to be available for public presale by July 25th and will remain on sale until mid-August. Users can access the token sale through the native Accredited Finance mobile application or through its web dashboard at accredited.finance.

The ACRDT token presale has thus far been privately led by boutique venture capital firm Atomind, which has raised nearly one million dollars in its closed funding round. Upon its launch, ACRDT will unlock even more DeFi capabilities for users within the Accredited Finance ecosystem.

“We wanted to create an ecosystem for traditionally-minded investors to safely participate in decentralized finance within a framework that is reminiscent of traditional financial applications,” said Accredited Finance CEO Paige Horinek. “Our community has grown to over 500 active users in less than a year. The addition of the Accredited utility token to the ecosystem will further advance our overall vision of creating a bridge between the old world of traditional finance and the new exciting world of DeFi in a compliant and cautious manner. We are excited about this next step in growing our community and user-base, which is now being bolstered through a native utility token.”

