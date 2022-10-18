NFT marketplace Rarible wants to make it easy for its shoppers to hunt bargains when buying nonfungible tokens.

NFT marketplace Rarible has announced the launch of an NFT aggregator on its platform. The aggregator is designed to enable shoppers to browse listings across numerous marketplaces and compare their prices.

According to Rarible, the tool will make it easier for shoppers to hunt for bargains in the NFT space.

The aggregator is now live on Rarible’s homepage . The tool displays a search bar that enables users to browse NFTs based on their preferred filters like price, auctions about to end, recently-listed NFTs, and trending projects.

Rarible’s co-founders, Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov told The Block during the Ethereum Foundation’s recent Devcon conference in Bogotá, Colombia, that the company has moved into aggregation.

Falin stated that the aggregator is pretty much like Google for NFTs. he added that the aggregator makes it easier for users to locate the best prices across various marketplaces and blockchains.

The company’s aggregator collects data about NFTs across numerous marketplaces. Rarible also doesn’t charge any extra buying and selling fees via its platform for transactions.

The Rarible aggregator includes filters that allow users to narrow down NFT projects based on certain criteria.

Rarible users can browse NFTs by blockchains, including popular ones like Ethereum, Tezos, Solana, Polygon, Immutable X, and Flow.

Rarible’s aggregator also filters to search NFTs based on the edition type and the purchase method (it could be an auction, immediate purchase, or open to offers.)

This latest cryptocurrency news doesn’t come as a surprise, as some NFT platforms have been adding aggregation tools to their services.

In June, Uniswap Labs acquired the NFT marketplace aggregator Genie to further incorporate NFT functionality into UniSwap Labs’ product range. OpenSea also acquired NFT aggregator service Gem earlier this year.