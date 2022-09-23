Reserve Rights (RSR) rallies ahead of mainnet launch: here’s where to buy the RSR

Reserve Rights (RSR), the native token of Reserve Protocol, has rallied 33% in the past 24 hours as the mainnet launch nears. The token was trading at $0.007756 at press time.

The mainnet launch is expected to take place in October this year with five audits already completed so far.

To help traders who want to take advantage of the current Reserve Rights price surge ahead of the mainnet launch, Coinjournal has prepared this brief guide on where to buy the RSR token.

Where to buy RSR cryptocurrency

What is Reserve Rights cryptocurrency?

Reserve Rights (RSR) cryptocurrency is a native token of the Reserve Protocol, which is a pool of stablecoins. It was launched in May 2019 after a successful Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the Huobi Prime platform.

The Reserve Protocol is designed to reduce risk through diversification and decentralized governance.

The RSR token is an ERC token and it is used for insuring Reserve stablecoins (RTokens) on the Reserve Protocol through staking and for governing the Reserve Protocol pools through proposing and voting on changes to be effected on the pool configurations.

RSR stakers receive a staking reward for providing insurance to RTokens.

Should I buy RSR today?

RSR could be a good buy now that its price is rallying ahead of its mainnet launch, which is expected to trigger a further upward movement.

However, the cryptocurrency market is an extremely volatile market and it can be very unpredictable at times. Therefore, it is important to proceed with caution.

Reserve Rights price prediction

Analysts expect RSR to maintain the current bullish trend, which they predict will gather momentum after the Reserve Rights mainnet launch, scheduled for October.

Reserve Rights social media trends