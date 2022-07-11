Trading platform Revolut has launched its cryptocurrency courses to empower millions of its users to learn more about Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Revolut, one of the leading financial platforms in the world, has announced the launch of its ‘Learn & Earn’ courses. The courses are geared towards educating more people about Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.

The courses are available to over 18 million Revolut customers, and the platform has launched an incentive program to help them learn more about cryptocurrencies.

Emil Urmashin, Crypto General Manager at Revolut, commented that:

“There’s a huge appetite from our customers to learn more about cryptocurrencies. ‘Learn & Earn‘ will help them better understand the trends, risks and potential opportunities associated with Crypto. Our collaboration with Web3 Foundation on Polkadot, one of the most popular blockchain networks, will help customers become more familiar with crypto concepts.”

‘Crypto Basics‘ is the first of the two courses and is designed to educate customers on cryptocurrencies and the differences between them and fiat currencies. The courses also look into other aspects of cryptocurrencies, including decentralised systems, cryptography, the mechanics of blockchain technology, and the risks associated with crypto investments.

The second course is based on the multichain network Polkadot and how it unites blockchains into Web3 – the decentralised internet. The second course will leverage visual materials, including interactive cards and videos, to teach customers about Polkadot’s native token, DOT, as well as Polkadot’s use cases and Polkadot’s governance system.

The course will also team customers about Polkadot’s Relay Chain’, the central chain used by the Polkadot network that allows specialised and public blockchains to connect in a unified network.

Revolut users stand to earn up to $15 worth of free DOT, the native token for the Polkadot network, by taking these courses. At the moment, Learn & Earn courses are available for European and UK customers.

Revolut said it plans to add more courses to ‘Learn and Earn‘ this year to empower more people to take better control of their finances and give them safe access to new tools and services.