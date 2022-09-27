Blockchain startup Router Protocol, which offers an infrastructure layer for communication between blockchains, has added veteran cross-chain developer Mankena Venkatesh to its team.

An announcement from the company shared with CoinJournal on Tuesday revealed that the former Injective and Polygon team member joins it as the new Chief Blockchain Architect.

Venkatesh is also an alumnus of top Indian engineering institute BITS Pilani, and won the 2019 ETH India hackathon.

Router to tap into veteran developer’s experience

He will spearhead the protocol’s interoperability project. Specifically, Router Protocol expects the new executive to lead its team on the design, development and deployment of its Router v2.

“Venkatesh’s long-standing experience with leading projects like Polygon and Injective will be invaluable as we move to our next stage of growth to develop a truly decentralised, secure cross-chain communication infra layer,” said Ramani Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO of Router Protocol.

Router Protocol recently raised $4.1 million in a strategic funding round that attracted the participation of some of the marquee investors in the crypto space, including Coinbase Ventures, Polygon, QCP, De-Fi Capital, Woodstock, and Bison Ventures.

The startup plans to use the capital to bolster development across its product suite, with a focus on the roadmap as it revolutionises the blockchain interoperability sector.

Ramachandran is scheduled to speak on the topic of blockchain interoperability at this year’s Token2049 event, which will be held at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on 29 September 2022.