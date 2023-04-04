ROVI Network Integration Boosts Boba Network’s Transaction Volume at a Pace of Over One Million Transactions per Month on Boba BNB Layer 2

California, USA, April 4th, 2023, Chainwire

Network, the only multichain layer-2 blockchain scaling solution and the only smart contract platform that enables Web3-Web2 interoperability, announces that ROVI Network, a Web3 powerhouse building infrastructure and platforms to bring Crypto to the daily lives of billions of users, has officially launched on Boba Network’s Boba BNB L2 Chain. Boba BNB is the next-generation layer 2 scaling solution for Binance Smart Chain that will enable ROVI Network to improve the scalability and security of its ecosystem, providing users with fast and cost-effective transactions while maintaining the security.

Nitin Gupta, CEO of ROVI Network, said, “We are thrilled to have launched ROVI Network on Boba BNB, which is a significant milestone in our mission to provide a cost-effective, scalable, and secure platform for our users.” Gupta added, “We needed a partner that could handle scale and still be secure and cost-effective. Boba Network is matching our ambitions.”

“We are delighted to welcome ROVI Network to the Boba BNB ecosystem,” said a core contributor to Boba Network. “Boba Network will help ROVI Network enhance its platform and provide its users with fast, low-cost, and secure transactions with the ability to leverage the abilities of Hybrid Compute to make off-chain API calls.”

The integration with Boba BNB enables ROVI Network to leverage the power of Hybrid Compute technology, which brings the power of Web2 on-chain, with smarter smart contracts that allow developers to leverage off-chain compute and real-world data to deliver enriched experiences for decentralized applications.

ROVI Network is already a leading protocol in terms of the number of transactions and wallet holders on Boba Network. In March alone, there were 587,127 transactions on the Boba BNB layer 2, bringing the total wallet addresses to 12,716.

About ROVI Network:

ROVI Network is a Web3 powerhouse building infrastructure and platforms to bring Crypto to the daily lives of billions of users in the simplest ways. ROVI has built critical infrastructure including Non-Custodial MPC Wallet Infra, Gasless Transactions Infra, and 1-click On/Off Ramp Infra, embedded into a Crypto Super App platform, piggybacked upon already existing behavior of masses on WhatsApp Messaging, Payments and Gaming.

About Boba Network:

Boba Network is an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution that aims to unlock the potential of rollup technology and enable more flexible blockchain communication. The protocol is fully compatible with EVM-based tools and has already deployed multichain support for Avalanche, BNB, and Fantom, supporting lightning-fast transactions and fees anywhere from 40-100X less than the respective layer-1.

Contact

Tal Dotan, [email protected]