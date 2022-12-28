Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25

Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control

ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible

Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price lost 3.22% to trade at $0.25. The price was the lowest in the year, with ADA still likely falling further. However, Santiment data could revive hopes, although ADA bulls would be disappointed that the price action isn’t positive.

According to Santiment, ADA sellers are getting exhausted, while the cryptocurrency is “severely undervalued.” As ADA trades on a system of lower lows and lower highs, Santiment points out that there is falling selling power. The insights platform shows that as the token makes one downward movement, fewer coins are marked with a loss on the network. This has been interpreted as the strongest reversal sign as bears are gradually losing power.

Besides, whale accumulation has been on the rise for Cardano in the last six weeks. But as you are too aware, Cardano has seen whale activity for a larger part of 2021. That has been interpreted to mean that whales are attracted to the low valuation of Cardano. However, this does not tell about the short-term price action since whales are believed to accumulate for the longer term.

ADA on a new low as price weakens on a descending channel

ADA/USD Chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Cardano has maintained the descending channel with limited price surges. The price has mainly traded at the bottom of the descending channel range, indicating that bulls are keeping off. The RSI shows that ADA is currently oversold.

Which way, Cardano?

It could be premature to buy ADA , despite Santiment data suggesting bear exhaustion. There is no clear bullish reversal, and we maintain a downtrend bias. From a technical point of view, a clearance of the descending channel is the needed confirmation for a bullish reversal.

Where to buy ADA

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy ADA with eToro today Disclaimer

Bitstamp

Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies. Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods.

Buy ADA with Bitstamp today